The Boys season 4 premiere date: Will Prime Video feel pressure?

It feels to us that The Boys season 4 is going to be one of the most-anticipated premiere dates that we see over the next year-plus. Why? Just look at the numbers! We know that season 3 was immensely popular, and managed to hold up well even amidst a crowded field of superhero-related shows. As we move into the next chapter of the story, that anticipation could only grow, especially when you think about what else is out there.

Think about it like this at the moment: There is so much time between seasons that there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to catch up. We also wonder if the presence of the spin-off Gen V could help it, but that remains to be seen.

So how much pressure are the folks at Prime Video going to feel over the future of the show? That’s something else that we’re left to consider, at least for the time being. Depending on how so many of their other series fare, there could be an ever-increasing demand to get some more episodes out there. We know that the questions are only going to continue to rise up over the next couple of weeks as filming for the new episodes starts to wrap up.

Yet, we don’t think that the streamer is going to rush anything along with their superhero satire, and nor do they feel pressure. They know that they’ll be fine. There are so many other hits that are being set up across the board right now that they can keep their focus on them and not have to push season 4 forward. It will premiere when it is done, even if there’s no clear indication as to when that will be right now. Our hope is that it airs at the end of the year or early 2024, but the latter seems far more likely. Fingers crossed that at this point in one year’s time, we’ll at least be able to see a part of the season.

