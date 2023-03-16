Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 title tease: What does it mean?

We know there is a lot of great stuff coming throughout Magnum PI season 5, and it goes without saying that we are excited for a lot of it!

With that being said, is there a reason to be concerned about the penultimate story of this season? There is certainly a reason to think so! In a new post on Twitter, the show’s writers confirmed that “Ashes to Ashes” is the title for the upcoming 19th episode of the season — the last one before the finale. Does this mean that someone is going to die? This phrase has a number of religious contexts, and is also often tied to burial services.

Of course, we’ve also watched enough Magnum PI over the years to know that this may not be being used in the literal sense — it could be a reference to a specific act or story in an unusual way. Or, it could just because “Ashes to Ashes” is a pretty awesome name for an action-packed episode. We certainly think that whatever happens here will carry over to the finale, which we tend to think is going to be all sorts of epic.

It goes without saying, but we (just like so many others) are hoping that there is a season 6 down the road. Yet, we tend to think that everyone is going into the season 5 finale with the understanding that it could be the end. It’s wonderful that this season even happened at NBC after CBS canceled it, and we know that this initial decision was somewhat of a blindside to a lot of people out there. While the ratings for season 5 are not as strong as they were on CBS for season 4, it has significantly improved NBC’s Sunday-night lineup and by virtue of that alone, there is a lot to be hopeful about.

Ultimately, we’re also well-aware that there are going to be other chances to discuss the long-term future of this franchise down the road. Just remember for a moment that the second half of season 5 may not even air until either this fall or early 2024.

