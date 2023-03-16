Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: What is Netflix waiting for?

We don’t think that it is all that hard to gauge the excitement level that is out there for Cobra Kai season 6: There is a demand. This is the final season and with that, the last chance that we will have to see at least some of these characters.

(Why aren’t we saying all of these characters? Well, we at least know that there is a chance down the road for us to see some more in a spin-off, but we will have to wait and see if that actually happens or not.)

The next few months are going to be frustrating for many fans, mostly because we’re going to want a lot more news than what Netflix, more than likely, is willing to give up. So why would they hold out on a few specific announcements? Let’s just say there are reasons.

First and foremost, their promotional strategy. Would it be great if they were to come out and say that Cobra Kai season 6 is coming out a little later this year? Sure, but we honestly would be surprised if we even see the show until 2024. There’s little incentive for the streaming service to indicate anything until they know that part of the equation for sure — or, until they at least start to have a few other things that they can show off. That is currently a challenge in its own right at the moment, since filming has to even begin. We tend to think we’ll get a premiere date announcement around two or three months before the show comes back, which could mean some news will come out before the end of the year.

So what sort of story are we going to get?

We tend to think that the forefront of it could be Eagle Fang / Miyagi-do (if they can come up with a shared dojo name) preparing for the international tournament referenced at the end of season 5. Little do they know that John Kreese has busted out of prison, and that could cause some problems of its own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

