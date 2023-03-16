Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Where’s the news?

Given that tomorrow is the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere on Starz, is this the day to learn about Power Book IV: Force season 2?

We don’t think we have to tell a lot of you out there that we’re hoping for something more on the Joseph Sikora series, and soon. Tommy Egan is one of the most beloved characters across the entire franchise, and of course we want him back!

For a long time, we’ve been hoping that this week would be when the news comes out … but we still haven’t heard anything official. We’d say that this is very frustrating, but we feel like you all probably know this already! Let’s just say that we’re super-curious to see what the next 24 hours hold. We do think there’s a chance that a season 2 premiere date is dropped in a trailer before the premiere of Ghost overnight, but we’re also not going to sit here and say that this is altogether guaranteed. We know better than that. We just want to hope that there’s still a hope we get this show back in late May and early June.

At the end of the day, there’s really no reason why Starz shouldn’t want to give us more of the series at this point. The only argument that they could conceivably have is in the event they want to follow up Ghost with a different show in this particular timeframe, but what’s the argument in doing that? Season 2 of the Tommy spin-off has been done filming for a good while now, and we gotta think that it’s ready to air.

Oh, and one more thing: We feel like the story for the new episodes is going to be great. How can it not be given what Tommy’s most likely after in power and revenge?

