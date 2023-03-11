Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Starz’s homestretch

Are we end the homestretch now when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? It certainly feels like we will be getting some news on it soon — very soon. We wish that it was happening this weekend!

If you haven’t seen a lot of the evidence yet, it does feel like now (less than a week away from Power Book II: Ghost premiering) is the best time to get into a lot of that … and also make you all the more excited when it comes to the future.

First of all, let’s go ahead and note that last year, Power Book IV: Force premiered the same day that the Michael Rainey Jr. show ended for the year … and that could happen once again here. We also know that once Ghost is over, Starz doesn’t have any other Sunday-night hour-long show on their schedule … and we do tend to think that this very much opens the door. While it is possible that they could fill that void with Heels, we tend to think it is more likely that we get Joseph Sikora and company in late May / early June and then the wrestling drama right after in another timeslot.

Given how the network tends to announce things, we’re predicting that a Force announcement will be made prior to the Ghost premiere, that way it can be promoted alongside the first episode of that show. Given how popular Tommy is, plus the spin-off potential that these two shows have, Starz has to lean on the side of logic here. This is one of their most successful franchises, and we do think the more cross-promotion that can be done, the better.

For now, our advice is pretty simple: Stay on standby and prepare yourself for some sort of info. At the very least, we’re hoping for a premiere date within a week … we’ll see what else comes out beyond that.

