Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A season 3 question

As we get closer and closer to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date announcement at Starz, we’re prepared for an avalanche of all sorts of news.

So where in the world do we start with it? Well, at least for now a natural place is this: Mentioning that we’re still expecting that the Joseph Sikora drama will be back either in late May or early June. Not only that, but we tend to think some formal reveal will be coming over the next two or three weeks. With Power Book II: Ghost coming back on March 17, there’s not much of a reason to wait.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book IV: Force reviews!

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, there is also another reason right now to think about the future beyond this season. In the past, we have noted that Starz will need to give Power Book IV: Force a season 3 renewal soon to allow it to keep the same production timeline it had for season 2. This is the reason why the other shows in the franchise have gotten renewals of their own so early.

What we haven’t noted before is that there is another reason why the folks at Starz should consider an early reveal, and this has a lot to do with something that is looming for all of TV in general: A potential writers’ strike. If this happens heading into the summer, it means that everything in the industry could come to a half. It’d benefit the network greatly to have some scripts in the bank in advance, and the only way to do that is to issue a renewal early.

Do you really need to wait until the premiere to get a renewal out there? You have to know that viewers are going to keep checking out this show and easily, you’ll make your money back and then some. We’ll just have to see what Starz decides…

Related – Check out more of our March hopes for Power Book IV: Force

Do you think we are going to get some news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal soon?

Be sure to share in the comments and once you do just that, come back for other insight. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







