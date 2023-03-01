Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: March hopes

As we get into the month of March, are there reasons to be excited for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? We tend to think so, and there is absolutely a lot to break down.

So where do we start off here? Well, how about a good reminder that we are actually getting somewhat close to the Joseph Sikora series’ eventual return? Most internet scuttlebutt out there right now tends to suggest that we could see the series back in May, and we would 100% love it if that turns out to be the case. The big question is whether or not Starz would put the show out while Power Book II: Ghost is still on the air, even if we are only talking about them crossing paths for a week. If the answer is “no,” or if the Michael Rainey Jr. series goes on a small hiatus at some point during the season, then that means that we could be looking at June.

While (of course) we don’t want to offer any guarantees to anything at the moment, we would argue that there is a reasonably good chance we learn at least something when it comes to a season 2 premiere date this month. It fits the timeline for when Starz likes to unveil their premiere dates! Also, it’s important to remember here that this is a network that also likes to do everything that they can to use one show to promote another. Ghost starts on March 17, so getting a date for Force out there around that time makes a whole lot of sense.

In general, our advice is pretty darn simple: Get ready for a lot of reveals and teases when it comes to the future of Tommy Egan story before too long — and let’s hope for high stakes, revenge, and plenty of juicy drama. It’ll be easy to end up being pretty darn thrilled with a lot of that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 over the course of March?

