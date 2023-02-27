Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Months away?

We recognize at this point that the enthusiasm is very much out there for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 over at Starz, and we do think that we’ll be getting premiere-date news before too long! If you’ve been reading, then you may know already that we’re expecting something to come out before we get to the start of Power Book II: Ghost season 2.

Of course, even when we get a premiere date, it doesn’t quite mean that we’ll be seeing the show immediately. You may still have to wait a little while for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book IV: Force reviews!

Based mostly on how the Starz drama does tend to announce premiere dates, it is fair to guess at the moment we’re at least a couple of months away from the start of the show, if not longer.

Remember that there is a reason why star Joseph Sikora has guessed already that it could be May before we see the new season back on TV. After all, the network does not have a history of this franchise airing multiple shows on the same night, unless it is just some sort of one-week event. Given that Ghost will still be on the air until May, it’s a mistake to think that we could have a chance to check out Force until we get to the other side of that. We are going to be waiting a little while longer to see the show, but we tend to think that Starz will give us some good stuff in the interim.

For now, let’s just say that we are expecting in the months to come previews, a trailer, some new photos, and of course the key art. We know that the network has kept a tight lid on a lot of things when it comes to Tommy Egan’s next move, but that will likely be changing in the near future.

Related – What is the obvious spot for the season 2 premiere of the show?

How many months away do you think we are from seeing Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere over at Starz?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







