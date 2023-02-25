Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The obvious spot

The more that we get closer and closer into the spring, the clearer to us a potential Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date becomes. We have a fairly good sense of when the Joseph Sikora series could be back but, in the end, we’re still waiting on the folks at Starz to give that green light.

So how obvious is it, at least to us, that we are getting the show back in either late spring or early summer? All you have to do is look at the current plans for the network for some evidence.

At the moment, it is clear that there is a big gap in marquee programming for the network around the time that Power Book II: Ghost ends around the end of May. Sure, they do have another season of Outlander coming, but there is no specific premiere date for that just yet other than summer. It feels like Tommy Egan’s spin-off will be on before that. This also would work given that Power Book III: Raising Kanan may be surfacing in either the late summer or the fall.

So why not just go ahead and announce something for Power Book IV: Force already, provided that the premiere date window is really that obvious? The only reasonable explanation we can offer right now is that the network is trying to find the right spot to get the news out there. Odds are, they’ll do that during the week at some point between now and when the Michael Rainey Jr. series premieres. That gives them an opportunity to use that show to promote the other spin-off right away — also, there could be more value in doing this if there are some crossovers coming between the two. Nothing has been announced as of yet, but we’re hoping for an opportunity to see some fun stuff here and there.

