Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Season 3 filming?

Here is a crazy question to stop and think about for a moment: Is there a chance that Power Book IV: Force season 3 filming will kick off before season 2 even premieres? On paper, that may sound crazy, especially since there isn’t even a renewal as of yet for the Joseph Sikora series.

Yet, the more that we think about it, the more plausible it seems — and for a number of different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book IV: Force reviews!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that last year, season 2 filming started in the second week of May; we don’t expect this season to premiere until close to the end of May 2023! If Power Book IV: Force wants to keep the same production timeline, Starz is going to have to renew the show and get back to work a little bit earlier. They could still do that, given that they may very well have a lot of confidence in the story and the show’s long-term performance.

Oh, and we should note that there’s already a good case to be made for season 3 filming starting early: They are already filming season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost. As some of you may be aware at the moment, that show got a renewal a little while back and it’s not going to be coming onto Starz until March 17. This is becoming more and more of a pattern, and we just hope that the network can get more into a yearly pattern when it comes to airing these shows. We know there were some logistical reasons behind the delays across the board, but it’s obviously still frustrating from the outside looking in.

Let’s just hope that we get some season 2 premiere date announcement soon — there is evidence out there that it could be coming before too long.

Related – Check out some more Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer hopes!

Are you hoping to get an early renewal for a Power Book IV: Force season 3 over at Starz?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for even more updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







