Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date, more trailer hopes

As we get closer to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz, it’s fair to say there is rising enthusiasm, no?

Well, there are a couple of reasons why there is more discussion about the future of the show right now. Where do we start? Well, it is sensible to remember here that we just saw a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, and in less than a month’s time, season 3 for that show is going to arrive on the air. It goes without saying, but that is only going to lead to more enthusiasm to check out the Joseph Sikora series, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book IV: Force reviews!

We tend to think that over the next few weeks in particular, the amount of discourse for Power Book IV: Force is only going to escalate, and a lot of that will culminate in a big premiere date reveal. If you have been reading the site for a while, then you already know that we’re projecting a start date at some point around late May or early June. We tend to think that a week or two within the Ghost season 3 premiere, we will get more news about the Tommy Egan show, as well. If that doesn’t happen, it could get to a point where the discussion around Force overshadows the show on the air.

For an official trailer, we do think we’ll be waiting a little while longer. Just as the Michael Rainey Jr. series just showed, full videos of this nature tend to come out around a month before a show comes back. This is why we think we’ll be seeing the future of Tommy’s journey teased in late April or early May. Much of season 2 could be centered around him rebuilding an empire after the Dahlia disaster. There could also be a revenge tour in here given the death of Liliana, one of the few people he really trusted. (We’re already torn-up that the character was killed off.)

Related – In the event we don’t get season 2 in May, what could Starz be planning?

Is there anything you most want to see revealed when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







