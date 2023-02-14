Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: If it’s not May…

Isn’t it nice to know that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming? Of course, it’d be nicer if we had something akin to an actual date! We’ve been waiting for a long time for Starz to release and alas, they’ve yet to still say anything.

Let’s just say this: We tend to think the cast are as frustrated by the lack of news as anyone. After all, they’ve been done for months and they’ve probably been asked this question a million different times. We’re all just waiting to see 1) what the network will do and 2) if it’s going to ultimately be in the same window as so many of us expect on the outside looking in.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book IV: Force reviews!

The time period so many of us are currently expecting the show back, of course, is in May. If we’re not going to be seeing the show back at that point, when will we? This is the spot that logically makes the most sense for a multitude of reasons, including the seamless transition it would offer from Power Book II: Ghost. If we’re stuck waiting until early June to see it instead, there could at least be some sort of schedule-related argument that goes along with it.

However, if we’re left waiting longer than this for any reason, there’s ultimately going to be one simple question we’re left to wonder: Why? What in the world would the value be in that? At that point, we think there’d need to be some sort of clear explanation. The truth is that unless there are plans to also delay the next season of Raising Kanan until the fall or later, you almost have to get Force on the air in the late spring. Aren’t things already out of whack enough?

Related – Is it likely that we get some sort of Power Book IV: Force reveal during Power Book II: Ghost?

When do you think we will actually see Power Book IV: Force season 2 over on Starz?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do, come back for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







