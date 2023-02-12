Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Ghost reveal likely?

We know that Power Book IV: Force season 2 should, in theory, be coming back over the next several months! Power Book II: Ghost is coming in just over a month and if last year is an indicator for anything at all here, it makes sense for the Tariq St. Patrick show to be followed up by Tommy Egan’s story.

At this point, should it be considered inevitable that a Force season 2 premiere date will be announced around the same time that Ghost is back? All signs do point to this being the case.

Before we go any further here, let’s just start by nothing what makes the most sense: For Force to be revealed in the way we already mentioned. Starz obviously cares about revenue, and we don’t mean that in some sort of overly cynical way. It’s their job to care about revenue! Virtually every network other the sun is in exactly the same boat as them. The big thing that they have to figure out, at least at the moment, is how to generate the most of it. We tend to think it comes via retaining subscribers for a long stretch of time.

Think about it this way: If you announce that the Joseph Sikora series is back right after Power Book II: Ghost ends in late May / early June, you’re upping the chances that people just keep their subscriptions active. If you don’t announce that or you delay Power Book IV: Force for a little while after the fact, people may cancel their subscriptions and then, you’re counting on them to re-subscribe. That’s a risk; why take any risks at all here? Filming for season 2 is already done, so there is no reason why episodes should not be ready in time.

For now, we’re pretty darn optimistic more good stuff is going to be announced next month when it comes to Tommy’s journey. Let’s just hope that Starz does the right thing … or, at the very least, what feels like the right thing.

