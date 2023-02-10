Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Big game reveal?

Is there any chance that we could get a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over the course of this weekend? There is at least one case to be made for it: This is Super Bowl weekend! If there was an opportunity for the Joseph Sikora series to garner as big of an audience as possible, this is it. We do know that there is a tradition for a lot of big trailers and other things to be revealed over the course of the big game.

You can argue that the timing is 100% right for something big to be launched when it comes to the show’s return. As for whether or not this is the right venue, that’s an entirely different story.

From the get-go here, we should note that there’s no real reason to mince words. As great as it would be to get a Power Book IV: Force premiere date this weekend, there’s almost a 0% chance that it’s going to happen — and there is also a big reason for it. We’re talking here about a network that doesn’t have a history of spending the time of money it would take to get a Super Bowl commercial. If Starz was going to do something like this, it would probably be to promote a new show that they think could be an enormous hit close to some of the bigger ones over on HBO. The financial investment is just so big, and this is a network that is already undergoing a lot of changes behind the scenes.

Do we think that we’re going to learn a Force premiere date before the end of March? Absolutely, but there are a few venues that it will likely be announced. One possibility is that they just reveal it via press release, which they do with the majority of their shows. Or, they could announce it alongside the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. We do think Tommy Egan’s journey will continue either in late May or early June, so let’s hope we’re not waiting TOO long to get a little more when it comes to details.

