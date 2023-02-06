Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Larenz Tate returning!

We’ve been wondering for a good while all about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and what’s going to be coming up next. Luckily, today we’ve got some more great news to share!

In a new post on Twitter, the Starz drama confirmed that you will be seeing more of Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, the ever-so-greedy political figure who is going to do whatever he can to accumulate more power. We know that there was a time when it looked like he would be a part of his own spin-off show in Power Book V: Influence, but that time has since passed. We wondered if that meant we’d be at the end of the road for Tate as a character, but as it turns out, that is 100% not the case!

As for what you can expect to see from Rashad moving forward, we’re anticipating a number of additional dirty dealings here … mostly because that is the sort of guy that this is. We know that Tate is going to do whatever he can to cause some more chaos in his quest to get what he wants, and it doesn’t matter who he ends up working with — even if it is someone like Tariq St. Patrick.

Remember that season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost is going to be premiering on Friday, March 17, and we tend to think that some of this scoop is just scratching the surface of what’s coming next. We certainly anticipate that there will be another trailer coming with some additional news on what lies ahead, and in addition to that, there are episode synopses and SO much more we are keeping our eyes peeled to check out. The buildup to what’s next should prove to be very much exciting at the end of the day!

