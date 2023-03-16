1923 season 2 premiere date: The biggest stumbling block

We think it is pretty clear at this point that we want 1923 season 2 to premiere on Paramount+ at some point before the end of the year. Why wouldn’t we? This is a show that has shown itself to be epic, adventurous, and even romantic. It also has set the stage quite nicely for the next batch of episodes. There are a number of villains and present, with a big one being the idea of separation. Just think in terms of what Spencer and Alexandra are going through, as well as the ranch suffering without Spencer there.

At this point, it does feel like there are some complications that could make it hard for the show to get to point A to point B in a reasonable amount of time … so what is the biggest one? Let’s just say that this has a thing or two to do with schedules. Or, to be specific, how busy the cast is.

If you look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s upcoming releases, you can see how busy they are! With Ford, he has another Indiana Jones movie to promote alongside the second season of the newly-renewed Shrinking. Meanwhile, Mirren is currently promoting the new Shazam movie and she’s always got major films on the go. Locking them down is not easy.

Yet, we do tend to think the folks at Paramount+, plus executive producer Taylor Sheridan, are figuring it out. Depending on how the upcoming eight episodes are shot, you can structure it so that these two are only needed for a certain percentage of the time, given that they are not in every scene. We tend to think that filming will take place this summer, and that should set the stage for a fall premiere.

We’ll have to wait and see if this happens but for now, let’s just say that we are feeling pretty darn optimistic about it.

