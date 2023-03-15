1923 season 2 premiere date: A day to circle for Paramount+?

What is the 1923 season 2 premiere date going to be over at Paramount+? We know that this is a huge question; how can it not be? The fact that so many people are wondering it already speaks mostly to the strength of the first season and what the show gave us from start to finish.

Unfortunately, it is true that the streaming service will probably not announce something officially for quite some time … but that isn’t going to stop us from at least metaphorically circling a date on the calendar for later this year.

We actually think there are two days to really hone in on at the moment when it comes to this show: December 10 and December 17. Both of these would reflect what the series did for the first season. While it’s true that this would mean an episode is dropping on Christmas Eve, we really don’t think that Paramount+ is that concerned about it. Why would they be, when they can have full confidence that everyone is going to watch anyway?

Is it there a chance that the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series comes out a little bit before this? In theory sure, but it is not something we’d really bank on. There is a chance that new episodes will not start filming until the summer and if that is the case, it’s hard to see more episodes being filmed and ready to go in time. We have to be realistic here, and it is probably a little bit too hopeful to think that we’re going to see more stories come October or November. (We’re still hoping that the flagship Yellowstone comes back in one of those months.)

We think the main story for 1923 season 2 is clear: Preserving the ranch. Beyond that, seeing if Spencer and Alexandra will be able to reunite.

