1923 season 2 premiere date: Setting the stage at Paramount+

When you think about a 1923 season 2 premiere date at Paramount+, there is more that is going into it than you would probably think. Sure, there is everything with the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series itself, but you also have to think about various thoughts and ideas that the network has for the long-term future. After all, it does seem like there are a ton of different components that are going into this at the end of the day here.

First and foremost, let’s map out why the series is most likely returning in December or early 2024. Filming, for starters, is not starting up for some time. Because of that, you have to imagine that things are not going to be rushed. The hope is that cameras will be rolling in the summer and if that happens, we’ll probably see a schedule that is similar to what we got for season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

There are a few different reasons here as to why Paramount+ would absolutely need a schedule like this, and we think it starts with consistency. There is a lot of value in their subscribers having a good sense as to when this show is coming back. There’s also value in making sure that they are consistent with some of their long-term plans for the franchise, as well! We don’t think they would want there to be a long hiatus between 1923 and then whatever show is coming up next from the Taylor Sheridan universe. We have heard that other prequels are coming already, so we can’t forget about that! Having one prequel a year, and not any more than that, is a great way to space things out.

Another thing to think about is just the uncertainty of the future of Yellowstone. They may be in a situation where they need to use 1923 to, in some ways, tide people over for THAT show if it does not come back this year. We obviously hope that it does, but you can never be too sure!

Whenever we do get more 1923, just be sure that Paramount+ is going to be promoting it hard. They have no reason not to, and it could set some records for them moving forward.

Related – Be sure to see some other 1923 news, including when a date could be revealed

How do you think we are going to see Paramount+ set the stage for 1923 season 2 down the road?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







