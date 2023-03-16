Survivor 44 episode 4 preview: Another twist ahead?

After tonight’s new episode, of course we’re curious to learn a little bit more about Survivor 44 episode 4 and what lies ahead! Shockingly both Matt and Frannie are still in the game, as are all of the fake idols. There are also real ones held by Matthew, Danny, and Carolyn.

So is the next episode going to be as fun as what we saw tonight? Well, let’s just talk a little bit about this for a moment…

Based on the preview for the next new episode, it seems as though a big part of what lies ahead here is going to be a potential blindside. Someone is messing with the birdcages, and there could be some other sort of big twist coming. Anytime that you see a boat coming to camp, it’s almost never good news and a lot of these players know it.

Of course, we hope there’s not a big advantage being played in the game — don’t we have enough of those already? We haven’t even mentioned the advantage that Sarah has, or the extra vote that Lauren accumulated thanks to what we saw a lot earlier on in the premiere.

What could the next twist be?

We wouldn’t be surprised if the show plays around more with tribe swaps or at least something else to keep everyone on their toes. It’s funny that the producers do love repeating a lot of challenges (or at least parts of them), but they do at least try their best to make the gameplay feel fresh. Hopefully, that will stay the same and we can be set up for a compelling endgame this season. The biggest strength the show has going for it right now is the strong cast from top to bottom.

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into Survivor 44 episode 4 next week?

