The Blacklist season 10: James Spader on eventual ending

As so many of you certainly know at this point, The Blacklist season 10 is the final one on NBC and we are building towards some great stuff. Yet, the larger question remains as to what some of that stuff could be. Are we going to learn Reddington’s identity, or see this character meet his end? Both of these ideas feel still on the table.

No matter what happens, you can at least be assured of this: The conclusion to this story will be well thought-out, and also something that was in the works from the very beginning of the season.

In a new interview with ET Canada, James Spader echoes something that we’ve heard him say already, noting that if the show were to continue on past this season, it would morph into a completely different program than what we’ve come to recognize. It also sounds from his comments on the “trajectory” if the story that it was assumed for a while that this would be the final year and things were set up accordingly.

Does this mean that the series finale is going to be a battle between Reddington and Wujing? We can understand that assumption, but there is still room for interpretation here. Our sentiment is that if nothing else, there are ideas and themes from the start of the season that will pay off down the road. That includes the idea that Reddington is so alone, and there is a solitary aspect to him that we have not seen before. He is as aware of his mortality as ever; he may not want to die per se, but we do think he would be okay to so long as it was for the right reason. After all, death could be one of his final great adventures.

