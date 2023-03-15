The Blacklist season 10 episode 4: More on 200th episode story

If you are like us, then you are probably very much excited already to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 over on NBC. How can you not be? We’re talking here about a celebratory 200th episode that is sure to have a lot of big twists, but also a fun premise: We’ve got a potential heist on our hands!

Thanks to what we have seen in the promo already for what lies ahead, we know that Reddington and Robert Vesco could be teaming up on some sort of elaborate operation. Is this why James Spader’s character busted him out of prison? It is fair to wonder that, but we also know that Reddington tends to think a million steps ahead. The back-and-forth between these two could have a lot of layers, and we have to imagine that there are some serious trust issues here. Just remember for a moment that it took a LONG time for Vesco to be busted out after being brought in by Dembe last season!

While of course most of the parties involved in the 200th episode aren’t saying too much for now, we can at least share a short tease! Speaking to Cinema Blend, Stacy Keach does a good job explaining at least what the vibe is between he and Spader on set:

[James Spader as Red] has a wonderful sense of humor. He has a ferocious wit and diabolical sense of irony. I think that that’s one of the things that I shared with him, and my interpretation of Vesco shared, that they weren’t just your common criminals. They were unique, and particularly in the realm of intelligence and wit, and that appealed to me greatly.

We hope that Vesco isn’t the only familiar face coming back for the 200th episode, mostly because there have been so many other great characters over the course of time! We’d love this to be jam-packed full of nostalgia from start to finish.

What are you the most excited to see at the moment when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

