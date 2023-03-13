The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 spoilers: The epic 200th episode

Next week on The Blacklist season 10 episode 4, be prepared for something special — the epic 200th installment!

It goes without saying, but a milestone like this is worthy of a massive celebration and then some. Just think of how few shows ever have an opportunity to get to this point. It takes a lot of dedication from the cast and crew, plus loyalty from viewers and the network. Because this is such a rare thing for a show to reach, let’s hope that there really is some sort of enormous celebration on-screen. We don’t necessarily mean that in a literal sense, but it would be great if there are a lot of awesome callbacks to past seasons scattered throughout.

Want to get some details per NBC? The title for this hour is “The Hyena,” and you can check out the full season 10 episode 4 synopsis below to better set the stage:

03/19/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : In the show’s 200th episode, Red attempts to secure a late financier’s fortune locked by a series of challenging clues. When a deadly assassin pursues the money, the Task Force bands together to protect the endowment’s rightful heirs. TV-14

What we do love about this story at the moment is pretty simple: This is a real chance to have some fun. It almost feels reminiscent of what the show did with Nathan Lane during its 100th episode, and that’s something that we really have fond memories of from back when it aired.

Would we love to get larger answers about Reddington’s identity in here? Sure, but we’re not moving forward with that expectation. At the moment, we’re going to be happy if we just learn a little bit more about the battle versus Wujing — you know, the big thing that we’ve seen all season so far.

