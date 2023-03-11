The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is Aram returning again?

Are we going to get another appearance from Aram on The Blacklist at some point before the end of season 10? We know that we want that! Amir Arison turned up briefly in the premiere but with this being the final season, we’re hoping for another appearance or two before the end.

Luckily, we do have some more evidence that it could be happening down the road.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Amir Arison on board a plane … one that looks suspiciously like Raymond Reddington’s private jet. Is that Reddington in the seat behind him? There’s certainly a physical similarity there; we love the scenes that Arison has had with James Spader over the years, so why not give us more?

When Arison formally left the show as a regular last year, it was to take part in The Kite Runner, a project that was in so many ways a dream come true. We always thought that the door was open for more on the NBC show and while we know that Amir is working on another project as well, we still want to believe that he’ll have a few opportunities to come back here and there. (Personally, we’d also love to see Samar again, alongside a number of other characters from the past before the finale. Time will tell.)

While we wait and see if we see Aram again on the show, a new episode of The Blacklist will be airing tomorrow night on NBC. The epic 200th episode is going to be coming your way a week after that. Be sure to prepare accordingly for what should be an epic and hopefully-nostalgic hour of TV!

What do you want to see when it comes to Aram on The Blacklist season 10 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.










