The Blacklist season 10 episode 3: Robert Vesco is back!

Just in case you needed another reason to be hyped for The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 on NBC this weekend, here it is: More Robert Vesco! Reddington’s former mentor (played by Stacy Keach) is going to be back during “The Four Guns,” and we do think that it’s fair to wonder why.

Well, for starters, let’s remind everyone of what happened to Vesco the last time we saw him: Dembe had him arrested, a move he made against Reddington’s demands to show his loyalty to the FBI. The synopsis for episode 3 notes that James Spader’s character “sends a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody” … so is that Vesco? It feels like there is a good case to be made for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Keach’s return was first confirmed by CinemaBlend and in an interview with the publication, here is what the actor had to say about coming back:

Well, I love working with James and I love the relationship that we had established over the years, over the few episodes that we were together. Red Reddington is such a unique character and James did a great job creating that character. I often compare him to Moriarty… and Vesco was a perfect fit for him because he was a shady character as well… The mystery of his history sort of played beautifully into Reddington’s domain because they both were very hanky panky characters.

We could see why Reddington could want Vesco out for a few different reasons, provided that trying to release him from prison is even the goal. For starters, he never wanted him there in the first place. Also, he certainly needs allies on his side, given that Wujing is off somewhere building an army.

Here is the big issue with Robert, though: Can you really trust him? This is a guy who has duped Reddington in the past…

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight now on this episode of The Blacklist, including an extended preview

What are you most hoping to see from Robert Vesco on The Blacklist season 10 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







