The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Herbie to play major role

We’ve known that The Blacklist season 10 had room for some larger additions virtually from the start. After all, remember that Amir Arison and Laura Sohn left after season 9! There was one new series regular brought into the fold in Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, and we presumed that the other spot would be filled by a handful of people appearing here and there.

Well, there is at least a little more news on share on this now. According to a report from Playbill, Broadway star Alex Brightman is not only returning as Herbie (who you first met last season) for Sunday’s episode, but he will be around for quite a bit of the season! Reddington does need some help thanks to everything that is going on with Wujing, and it feels like Herbie is going to be one of the central people who can help.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

In a statement to the aforementioned site, here is some of what Brightman had to say:

“I am beyond overjoyed to be joining the final season of The Blacklist … I was so in love with the character of Herbie when I played him for an episode in season nine. And now I get to really flesh him out over the course of a whole season. And that’s thrilling. It’s a fun role. He’s a dad, he’s a scientist, and a jack of all trades—except he happens to be a master at all of them as well. He’s a casual genius who doesn’t know when he’s talking too much. And he’s a sweetheart. There’s a redemption story to watch out for as well, and I hope that people truly root for Herbie.

“The experience of filming this season has been a huge learning lesson and a complete joy. And I can honestly say that I have been spoiled by just how nice and cool everyone has been on set—cast, crew, writers, costume designers, PAs, the list goes on…”

The aforementioned site also includes a sneak preview for Sunday’s episode, as Herbie tries to help James Spader’s character while trying to manage being a dad. It can be a lot to take on at any given point!

Related – Learn more about the next James Spader late-night appearance now!

Are you glad to see more of Herbie as we move further into The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







