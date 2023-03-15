The Blacklist season 10: James Spader – 200th episode preview

As so many of you are at this point very much aware, the next episode of The Blacklist season 10 is far from an ordinary one — this is the 200th installment of the series! It is so rare that we get to see any cast and crew relish in this moment, and everyone top to bottom deserves a chance to take a bow.

Of course, at the top of this list has to be one James Spader as Raymond Reddington, and for good reason. This is a man who is the heartbeat of the show, and he has put so much passion into playing Raymond Reddington from the very beginning. We can only hope that there are some more incredible and emotional moments the rest of the way, and that the writers continue to surprise … including with this Sunday’s episode!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Leading up to the show this weekend Spader made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers — if you head over here, you can see the full segment! In this the actor / executive producer shares a pretty funny story about a 200th episode gift and within that, we also see a small sneak peek for what lies ahead.

What’s clear from this? Well, Raymond Reddington is now making a habit of showing up randomly to Cooper’s house at night. Regardless of his intentions, this is a more paranoid and isolated version of the character than we’ve ever seen. Weecha and Mierce are gone, Dembe is with the FBI, Liz is dead, and Wujing is out there wrecking havoc on his life. Can Reddington find any solid people he can trust? It’s one of the things we’re most intrigued to see.

For this episode in particular, though, get ready to see more of Stacy Keach as Robert Vesco, and some fun capers that should keep people invested a really long time.

Related – Be sure to get more insight all about the future of The Blacklist now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 200th episode of The Blacklist?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more great updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







