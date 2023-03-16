Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, March 26?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Given the long hiatus as of late, we don’t blame anyone who is starting to get a little anxious. Why wouldn’t you want more of this series sooner rather than later?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have some unfortunate news to share, as we are going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see the series back. The plan for now is to continue to see the Christopher Meloni series off the air until we get around to March 23 — hopefully, after that there will be at least fewer hiatuses the rest of the way. Also, we really hope that there can be some sort of consistent storyline that builds into some shocking stuff near the end of the season.

If you want to better set the stage her for what’s coming next, we suggest you check out the synopses for the next two Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes below…

Season 3 episode 18, “Chinatown” – 03/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a city council candidate’s fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit. Despite Thurman’s orders, the local precinct captain is reluctant to let Bell’s team take the lead. TV-14

Season 3 episode 17 – “03/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A father desperate to find his son helps Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation. Bell’s investigation is undermined by a high-powered politician. TV-14.”

Here is a funny thing about this episode — the title for it is listed as “Episode 17.” That probably just means that it doesn’t have an official title yet, but it would be funny if that was actually what it is.

There is unfortunately no renewal for a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 as of yet … but we’re still hopeful. Fingers crossed!

Related – Did you read our story about another new showrunner change?

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime when season 3 finally returns to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







