Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3: New showrunner again?

We know that this is going to sound like a broken record, but there is another showrunner now for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3.

What is going on here? According to a report from Deadline, current SVU showrunner David Graziano is going to oversee the remainder of this season following the exit of Sean Jablonski from the post. The site notes that the departure is due to creative differences.

Here is where things get crazy — over the past year-plus alone, Law & Order: Organized Crime has had four different showrunners in between these two, Barry O’Brien, and the Ilene Chaiken, who was the boss through much of the earlier stages. Even still, there was a showrunner shakeup at inception before she even came on board. Why is there so much turnover in this particular spot?

Personally, we tend to think that a lot of it is due to the constant questions as to what the show is really meant to be. We enjoyed it the most with the season 1 / early season 2 format where there were some clearly defined arcs. It helped to make it stand out from the rest of the franchise and when you are taking on crime syndicates, you really can’t tell a single story about them in just one episode. The operations are too broad!

We just hope at this point that provided we get a season 4 for the Christopher Meloni show, there will be someone else brought on board who meshes well with everyone and is able to execute a unique vision — this is a really talented cast, and we want them to have some stability. You could also say the same thing about much of the franchise, given the cast turnover at SVU this season. Graziano is even still reasonably new there, having joined leading into season 24.

