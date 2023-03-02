Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, March 2?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but of course you’d want more of this show. How can you not! We have seen, time and time again, that the Christopher Meloni show has been willing to take big swings and keep us guessing. Heck, for a short period of time it looked as though we could be losing Jet. (Thankfully, that didn’t end up being the case.)

Unfortunately now, this is where we come bearing some bad news: You won’t have a chance to dive back into this world tonight. Just like the other two shows in the franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be off the air for a good while. When could we see it back? Think in terms of Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Because we are still so far away from that date, we are in a pretty delicate spot where we can’t really share that much as to what lies ahead. In general, though, we tend to think that a big part of the story could revolve around a new arc. The writers, more than likely, still have some surprises up their sleeves! Fingers crossed that by this time next week, at least there are a few other details out there for what lies ahead.

One other thing we’re also thinking about right now is, of course, the long-term future of the story. While there is no season 4 at the moment, we have plenty of reasons to think that it is coming back. We’re not sure if there will be an official renewal before the show comes back on the air, but we are certainly expecting one by the time we get around to the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

