Snowfall season 6 episode 6 spoilers: All the fallout

As you get prepared for Snowfall season 6 episode 6 on FX next week, it feels fair to say to be prepared for just about anything. The events of this upcoming episode could prove to be violent, chaotic, and a whole lot more. We’re not sure that we are personally prepared for it, and we may not be even minutes before it airs.

After all, just think about the end of episode for a moment, as we saw Franklin kill Teddy’s father as revenge for taking away his money. He knows that there’s going to be blowback from this, as he did just take out a parent of a CIA officer. It also seems like he’s not going to stop with just his father, as he’s already indicated to Teddy that he will go after some other people next. Will he be killed along the way? It’s certainly possible, but we don’t foresee this guy taken out in the finale. The same goes for Teddy. We don’t believe either of these guys is going to get a peaceful end to their story, and it’s really all about seeing what happens leading up to that point.

To get some more news, go ahead and check out the full Snowfall season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Franklin braces for fallout; Kane seeks revenge.

To the surprise of no one, FX isn’t giving much away and that is likely going to be the case for the rest of the series. We anticipate that these upcoming episodes are going to be all about various forces doing battle with one another, and we could see characters die, try to escape, or even suffer fates worse than death. There are people like Leon and Wanda who we really hope are able to find their way out of this, but Snowfall is a tragedy. If we start to think anything other than this, we are setting ourselves up for disappointment of the most extreme kind.

