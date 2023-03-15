Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: What’s the Paramount+ plan?

If you find yourselves excited for a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date at Paramount+, take solace in the fact that you are far from alone — this is one of the streaming service’s most anticipated shows! Also, it has to be given everything that transpired at the end of season 1. We were left on a great cliffhanger regarding Dwight and now, we will have to see how that is addressed moving forward.

Also, let’s just go ahead and raise the following question: What is the exact plan over at Paramount+? Is there anything that you should be prepared for from them in general?

One of the things that is most important to note right now is that 100%, they are planning out the future at the moment … even with there not being a new showrunner as of yet. We’re going to wait for an announcement on that and then after that, more insight can be revealed on filming, which could begin in the summer.

We do tend to think that at the moment, the best-case scenario will be to get Tulsa King season 2 either at the end of the year or early 2024 with an announcement two or three months before that — we don’t think it is in the cards for the streamer to rush things along. Their plan instead is just going to be getting the right person in charge and then figuring out how to top what already happened. Because there is a big-name star here in Sylvester Stallone, marketing the series isn’t going to be that hard … even if there is a long hiatus between season 1 and season 2.

(Of course, we’d personally prefer a relatively brief hiatus; given the uncertainty surrounding another Taylor Sheridan show right now in Yellowstone, we’d love more insight on some other shows in the near future!)

