Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Anything more this winter?

There is no denying that there is a lot to be excited about with Tulsa King season 2. However, we’re also going to be waiting for a good while still to see exactly what’s next.

What is the problem right now when it comes to the Sylvester Stallone series? Well, there are a few. Not only is it far too early to know an exact return date, but production is not even underway! It’s hard to even say that there is a finalized story for season 2 right now, as there is no confirmed showrunner at present. In the wake of Terence Winter’s departure following the recent season 1 finale, we are waiting for everything to be handled behind the scenes. After that is when we can start to look towards the future and be a little bit excited.

As we think a little bit about what else could be revealed about the show before winter wraps up, we start to feel a little pessimistic that we are going to learn anything. As fantastic as it would be to get a few more bits and pieces of information, the reality remains the same that Paramount+ will not rush things. This is not a show that will likely return until either late 2023 or early 2024. So long as that is the case, they are going to keep the cards close to the vest. We just hope that production does kick off this summer!

Remember that there is a story-based reason why a lot of season 2 details could be hidden behind a heavy lock and key here: The cliffhanger at the end of the finale. Just remember for a moment what happened there, as we saw Dwight in a position where he could be off to prison again. He has to prepare for the possibility of that fate and yet, we still have a hard time imagining that this is going to be what actually happens! After all, who wants to see a full season of this guy behind bars?

While the rest of the winter (hey, there’s not that much of it left) could be quiet, be prepared for things to heat up in the spring. That is where we could start to envision a little more insight starting to trickle out about the future.

