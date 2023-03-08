Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: How many months away?

We know that Tulsa King season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ at some point in the future — and yet, there are still some major questions. One of the biggest ones is simply a matter of just how many months away the show really is.

The first thing that is currently obvious is the oh-so-simple fact that a certain degree of patience is going to be required here, even if that is a difficult thing to muster at times. As of right now, the series behind the scenes is searching for a new showrunner; until someone is hired, it is hard to imagine that things are going to be moving forward at even a reasonably rapid pace! You are going to need to be patient, even if doing that is somewhat difficult.

The best-case scenario, at least in our mind right now, is that we are at least eight months away from seeing Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast back, though we admit it could be much longer. The positive thing about this show is that it’s able to film the whole of its season in a reasonably short amount of time; also, there isn’t some bevy of special effects present here. It can be turned around without it taking forever to happen … but you still may have to wait a little while to even get to that point. Filming would have to begin this summer for a November premiere date to be possible!

If production on season 2 doesn’t start until fall, that is when we are looking at a situation where the show would not come back until early 2024. This is why we caution you to be thinking about all possibilities at the moment, given that it will make life so much easier on you down the road.

Related – Get some other news right now on Tulsa King season 2, including our hopes for March

When do you think we are going to be getting more in the way of substantial news all about Tulsa King season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







