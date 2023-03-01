Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: March expectations

As we get into the month of March, what is there to look forward to when it comes to a Tulsa King season 2? Of course, we know that there is a real demand to see more of the show as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to sit here and make some sort of false promise that over the next 31 days, we’re going to get a ton of news about castings or a firm premiere date. After all, nothing has been confirmed at present. The biggest thing we’d hope for when it comes to the Sylvester Stallone show’s future is actually rather simple: An announcement about a new showrunner. Terence Winter departed the post recently, and that means that a new one has to be found for work to really be done behind the scenes. While Taylor Sheridan is very much involved as an executive producer, we know that he has way too much to do elsewhere to be solely responsible for the day-to-day activity in this world. (He is also busy trying to navigate his biggest show in Yellowstone, which is in the midst of a pretty uncertain period.)

The best-case scenario from this end is that Tulsa King season 2 could start production this summer. If that happens, you at least open the door to a possible premiere date announcement in early fall and episodes actually streaming on Paramount+ by the end of the year. We’ve seen time and time again that the service likes to have a familiar stable of shows that it can come back to on multiple occasions at the same time of the year.

If we don’t see the series this year, then that big, Dwight-centric cliffhanger will likely be resolved in early 2024. Just temper your expectations when it comes to a lot of news in March. We’ll just be happy if we start to see a couple of things inch forward.

