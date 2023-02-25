Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Actor on state of filming

We certainly think it is understandable to want a little more information on Tulsa King season 2. Is Paramount+ going to start getting more info out there soon?

It certainly goes without saying, but there is a good bit to think about here when it comes to the long-term future — and that begins when production would actually kick off on new episodes. For those who don’t know already, the Sylvester Stallone series currently faces a rather hazy future for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being the simple fact that the series does not currently have a showrunner. Terence Winter is departing the series and while Taylor Sheridan is involved as an executive producer, he’s far too busy seemingly to handle the day-to-day operation.

With this in mind, the cast is currently in the midst of a waiting game. Speaking to Collider, here is what Martin Starr had to say on the subject:

“We don’t have dates yet. I think they’re working out so many details. We don’t even know where we’re going to do it this year, or, this next season. So I’m excited to find out everything. I don’t think they’ve dug into scripts or anything yet. I could be wrong, but you know, the impending writer’s strike certainly would urge anyone to get moving.”

We do think the writer’s strike could end up being a huge factor in a ton of different shows across the board, as there could be pressure for a lot of shows to get underway before something happens. We do think this one has the potential to be pretty drawn-out in the midst of what’s been going on in the streaming era (think a lot of services pulling shows before they even premiere), so you should prepare for that accordingly.

Our hope is that we could see season 2 at the end of the year, but we don’t think you can confidently say anything at this point.

