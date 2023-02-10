Tulsa King season 2: Showrunner steps down; what’s next

As we get ourselves prepared now for Tulsa King season 2 at Paramount+ down the road, we are aware of a pretty big change.

What are we talking about in particular? Think in terms of the exit of showrunner Terence Winter. A new report from Deadline notes that the Boardwalk Empire alum will remain an executive producer, but will no longer guide the day-to-day operations of the series as he did for the first season. This means that the Taylor Sheridan series starring Sylvester Stallone will need to find someone new.

Now, who could that be? One thing that we can rule out is Sheridan himself. He may still be involved in the writing of the scripts and some of the overall story, but he is far too busy to handle day-to-day operations amidst his other projects. Remember that this is a guy who has both Yellowstone, prequel 1923, a potential show about the 6666 Ranch, a Bass Reeves story, Mayor of Kingstown, and a lot of other projects. There’s just not a lot of room in there for more responsibility!

We anticipate that this search will take place over the next several weeks, but that Paramount+ is not going to drag this out for too long. After all, the longer this goes, the harder it’s going to become to get season 2 on the streaming service anytime soon. We know that in general, there’s a real goal here to have seasons available on an almost-annual basis. It may not always be possible, but we tend to think that they want to pull this off whenever it is possible at the end of the day.

While there are some story changes that could come about with a new showrunner, we’re not anticipating anything too radical — the goal is to satisfy those who are already watching!

