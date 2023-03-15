The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait still?

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but it has been now well over a year since we have had a chance to see The Witcher on Netflix. To think, we are still in a spot where we don’t have an exact premiere date other than “summer,” which remains one of the most vague things imaginable.

So is there a chance we’re going to get a little more in the way of specifics soon? We sure hope so, but we thought this would be a great time to check in on another all-important question here: Why we are being forced to wait so long in the first place. What does the streaming service have to gain from this?

Well, this is where we’d advise you to curtail any and all conspiracy theories, mostly because this is not a situation where Netflix has anything to gain. They are not the ones holding the show back. Instead, this is a situation where it is the post-production team that is still getting things together, and that is precisely where things are going to stand for at least the foreseeable future. The earliest we can imagine the series back right now is August, and that is based mostly on everything that we’ve seen and heard so far. It could even be later than that.

The next few months are probably going to be incredibly important for The Witcher, which is getting set to deliver the final story for Henry Cavill as Geralt. If they want to get people excited about this story, and also potentially keep them for season 4, they will really need to get into salesperson mode sooner rather than later and really highlight what allows season 3 to stand out from the pack.

Also, we do think it would benefit them to get some other stuff out there — especially in the midst of this long wait.

Related – Get some more behind-the-scenes news now when it comes to The Witcher season 3

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to The Witcher season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







