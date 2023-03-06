The Witcher season 3 premiere date: A post-production update

Based on just about everything that we have seen and heard so far, we are still months away from seeing The Witcher season 3 premiere on Netflix. Of course, it goes without saying that we are excited! This is an ambitious show, after all, and we tend to think there’s a lot of intense and imaginative stuff coming for the latest chapter.

With this being said, we of course have our fair share of reservations, given that it is the final season for star Henry Cavill and The Witcher: Blood Origin did leave a lot to be desired. Still, we’re doing our best to be prepared for something that feels epic, and we hope that the success of The Last of Us causes every other video-game adaptation to really focus more than ever on delivering some great stuff. (Yes, we know that The Witcher has source material beyond that, but still.)

If you want to get a larger update now on where at least some things stand behind the scenes, here is what VFX producer Graeme Marshall had to say in a recent interview with Screen Rant:

…As far as season 4 is concerned, we haven’t really gotten too heavily involved just yet. But with season 3, we’re in the throes of delivering the final couple of episodes on that, and it’s super cool. I don’t think it’s anything that anyone’s read or seen before in Witcher lore, so I think it’s gonna be exciting.

Of course, season 4 isn’t in production as of yet with Liam Hemsworth, so there is plenty of time for everyone to build up to that. When it comes to season 3, meanwhile, we do think we’re still charting towards the show being back, at the earliest, in August provided there is no split-season model. Even after the visual effects are done, there is still some other polish that needs to be added. There are SO many components that come with getting a show of this magnitude out there!

