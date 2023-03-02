The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are into the month of March, what can we say and hope for when it comes to The Witcher season 3? Let’s just say that a lot of stuff lies ahead!

First and foremost, it feels right to start off here with the good news — namely, that there are going to be some episodes later this year. If you have not heard, these episodes have already been filmed and that makes the path to the big return all the easier.

Unfortunately, here is where we have the bad news: We’re still not going to see these episodes anytime in the next few months and with that, this makes a March announcement of an exact premiere date unlikely. Based on most of the indications that we’ve seen so far, The Witcher will most likely not be back until we get around to August, if not slightly later. There is still a lot of post-production work to be done, and you also have to remember here that Netflix will still need to find the perfect spot on its schedule. It won’t just stream it the day after all the episodes are edited.

If there is anything that we can expect to see this month, it is perhaps a few more teases as to what the story could be, or maybe some photos. We know that there is some added weight to the story here given that Henry Cavill is departing the Geralt role at the conclusion of it; there is also a lot of controversy tied to that, as well. Remember that we haven’t heard all that much in regards to why he is stepping aside, though there is plenty of internet speculation about it.

For the time being, we are mostly hoping that come later this spring, a little more official news will be out there regarding The Witcher season 3 — such as a firm premiere date. We’ll (hopefully) be able to get a little deeper into everything then!

Is there anything you are most excited for when it comes to The Witcher season 3 and a Netflix premiere date?

Be sure to share some of your predictions now in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

