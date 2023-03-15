YOU season 5 premiere date hopes, potential premise?

As we await the possibility of a YOU season 5 over on Netflix, let’s get more into one important subject. When are we going to be able to actually see it?

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be nice to have the Penn Badgley series back as soon as humanly possible, especially since there are so many different ideas and plots that are currently worth exploring. However, at the same exact time we have to be aware that 1) the show technically has not been renewed and 2) even when it is, it will take some time for scripts to be written and filming to be underway. Basically, you are going to be disappointed if you are realistically expecting the show to come back before we get to late spring or early summer of next year.

While it has not been confirmed as of yet that season 5 of YOU will be the end, doesn’t it feel like that’s going to be the case? The more that we hear, and the more we start to lean even more in that direction. Badgley has already expressed that it could be the final chapter, and showrunner Sera Gamble suggested something thematically to BuzzFeed that makes it feel like the story has come full-circle:

The idea we have for Season 5 is that Joe goes home again, but now he is resourced beyond his wildest imagination. What can Joe Goldberg accomplish if he has wealth, privilege, protection, more than ever before?

Since we would have Joe back in New York, this is a chance to visit some places from the first season, and possibly more familiar faces. We’d also love it if some of the living ghosts from his past can emerge … and there are still a few out there beyond just Marienne. (That remains true even if they also can’t get Jenna Ortega back.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

