YOU season 5 renewal: How long will Netflix wait?

Given the way that season 4 concluded, we don’t think it is a surprise that anyone out there would want to get a YOU season 5 renewal. The big question that we’re waiting for now is when.

How long is Netflix going to keep us waiting for a little more news about the future? Ideally, it’s going to happen over the next few days … but there is no guarantee of that. As a matter of fact, it could end up being months.

One thing that is important to remember here is that if you are Netflix, there actually isn’t that much of a reason to announce something in the near future. They like to take their time seeing viewership numbers and negotiating the best path forward. They even do this with some of their biggest hits like Wednesday!

What we are trying to say here is pretty simple: If you don’t get any sort of formal renewal news over the next few weeks, don’t take that as some sort of sign to panic. Instead, remember that the streamer may be looking at a budget or figuring out if this is the final season … which it feels like it will be based on most of the conversations that we’ve heard so far.

Is there a reason for mild concern here? Sure, mostly due to the fact that Netflix has historically canceled shows at an upsetting rate more than some competition. We just don’t think that this is going to happen here. They have invested so much in this journey and given the viewership metrics being what they are at the moment, we don’t think they will will want to end it at this point. (Hopefully, we are not setting ourselves up for some terrible fall.)

