YOU season 5: Would it be the end? Penn Badgley says…

We’re a couple of days away from the end of YOU season 4 and by virtue of that, there is no word yet on a season 5. Yet, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. This is a show that has performed very well ever since becoming a Netflix exclusive, so why would the streaming service not want to bring it back?

There is one other incentive to give us another season, at least per star Penn Badgley: The chance that this could perfectly set up the show’s ultimate endgame.

Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, the actor indicates that there should be one more season … but that this could also prove to be the end of the story:

“It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth … But of course, that’s not up to me. I don’t know where it’s going. But to me, with this concept and with this character, we always wanted to be responsible and it’s not just the kind of thing we can let keep going because it’s doing well.

“I know the creators of the show always had this next season in mind as its last, should there be another one. And then it will probably be a spectacular resolution because it feels to me like something is in the works by the very end of this season…”

You can argue that the end of season 4 is an ending, but not an altogether happy one. After all, in this version of the story we have seen Joe Goldberg effectively win. He’s got everything he could possibly want in between money, power, and a woman at his side who he claims to care about. We always have questions about the latter, though, mostly because we don’t think he knows what love truly is.

There are still loose ends out there that could stop him, with Marienne being the biggest one. That’s what makes a season 5 so intriguing right now…

