P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Any news before spring?

Is there any chance at all that we could get more news on a P-Valley season 3 before we get around to spring? Make no mistake, but it is absolutely something we want! Of course, there is a fundamental difference between that and whether or not we get it.

Let’s start off here, though, with a reminder that the drama IS coming back to Starz down the road, and you don’t have to worry at least about that part of the equation. It’s just a matter of when, and odds are that we are probably not getting much more news for at least a couple more months. There hasn’t been much news yet about scripts, filming, or anything else. If we do get a new season on the network this year, it probably won’t be until close to the end.

One of the most important things to remember here, as frustrating as it may be, is that the folks at Starz actually have a lot of stuff to air before we even get around to P-Valley again. Go ahead and remember this: We’ve got Power book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan most likely ahead of it — and yeah, that’s a lot of this franchise. There are also seasons of Outlander, Hightown, and Heels that have also been filmed already and are waiting to air. This logjam has happened for a number of reasons, but we hope that it will be sorted out over the coming months.

If nothing else, we can at least say this with confidence: P-Valley fans will stick around during the break. We know that this is one of the more loyal audiences that is out there, and we’ve seen that be proven out time and time again. We just hope that through the remainder of the hiatus, there are opportunities for more and more people to get on board.

Also, let’s just hope that we at least get an announcement when filming starts!

Related – Get more news on P-Valley now, including our hopes for March

When do you think we are going to get some more P-Valley season 3 news?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







