P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are into the month of March, are we getting closer to some P-Valley season 3 news?

We don’t think it comes as any surprise that we want more insight on Katori Hall’s fantastic Starz drama. It’s been months at this point since season 2 arrived and just by virtue of that alone, can you blame us if we are feeling a little bit impatient? The unfortunate reality here, though, is that some shows just aren’t meant to be hurried, and this is one of them. Ever since season 3 was ordered things have been fairly quiet, and that remains the case now.

Are there some ideas for season 3 out there? We tend to believe so, but we also have to remember that there are reasons why Starz may not be in that big of a hurry here to rush things along. They are in the midst of a complicated split from Lionsgate, and that has delayed several shows like Heels and Hightown that have already been filmed. Those delays, in turn, mean a longer wait for us to eventually see P-Valley season 3. We know there won’t be an official premiere date even announced for several months; there’s no guarantee we will even see the show back this year!

The best thing that we can really hope for during March, at least at this point, is that we start to get at least a little bit more news when it comes to the scripts. That will at least indicate further that we are inching closer to some big stuff that we desperately want to get. We’re sure that the world of The Pynk will be worth the wait — the patience is just the hard part.

During the hiatus, our suggestion is pretty darn simple: If you love P-Valley, tell your friends to watch it! The more viewers the show gets, the longer it could be around.

