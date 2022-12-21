P-Valley season 3 premiere date: What we know so far

What can we say right no in preparation of a P-Valley season 3 over at Starz? We know that it’s coming; however, there are still questions as to when! These are some things that will have to be figured out over the course of the months ahead, but we thought as we near the end of the year, it would be useful to point out where things stand for now.

Let’s start with the good news, if for whatever reason you haven’t heard it already: There is going to be more of P-Valley coming down the road! The network renewed the critically-acclaimed series earlier this year but unfortunately, with that there was no clear sign as to when the show will actually be back. Clearly, that’s something that they are fine to make us wait a little while in order to see.

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that we’re going to start to get some more substantial updates on season 3 in the new year. Given that so little has been said about it so far, we tend to think that we are several months away, at least. Fall 2023 is most likely the earliest we could see it back and honestly, Starz has a pretty crammed schedule until then when you think about all of the different Power shows they have plus Outlander, Heels, Hightown, Party Down, and a whole lot more. We’re used to waiting a while to get good stuff since that happened already for season 2; doesn’t it make sense that we are in the same boat all over again here?

So long as we get some more news on the future could early next year and a larger premiere date announcement in the spring or summer, we’ll be happy. This is a show that tackles a lot of real-life issues and also is fully unique in terms of its tone; we absolutely need it back, so let’s just hope that it delivers.

