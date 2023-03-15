Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Decision time?

When it comes to getting a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz, is this when the rubber meets the road? It is certainly starting to feel that way!

After all, just go ahead and consider where we are at the moment. The hit show has been off the air for a really long time already, and for most of the past few weeks, we have assumed that a start date would be revealed around the time that the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere airs. After all, this is the thing that makes the most fundamental sense, and we like to think that on some level, this is a network that is interested in making some sensible decisions.

Of course, we do at this point also have to entertain the following possibility, even if we don’t want to: Is it possible that we don’t end up getting a premiere-date announcement this week? If we don’t get it, that’s when we may have to entertain the possibility that the network is going to make us wait longer than expected, which was late May / early June. The same goes for if they announce a premiere date for a different show like Heels, which has also been waiting to get a date a rather long time.

On some level, we understand that the long wait for the Joseph Sikora series is tied in part to a split happening with Starz and Lionsgate, and that is the reason why many shows are taking a long time to come on the air. We just think that there has to be an end to it at some point, or at the very least some sort of approximate date.

For now, let’s keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best … but we at least thought it would be useful to map out some of where things stand, at least for the time being here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2, including more insight on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see at the moment when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

Do you think we are at a pivotal decision point for the future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







