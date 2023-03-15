Reacher season 2 premiere date: The Prime Video plan

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Reacher season 2 down the road over at Prime Video. After all, filming has been done for a little while now, and we are left to think about what the streaming service is going to do next.

So is there a plan for the future here? Well, we do think that there are a lot of things already worked out behind the scenes already, and we just have to wait and see precisely what they are going to do.

Personally, we do have a reasonable idea as to what the idea could be coming up. The goal of the next few months is going to be rather simple, and that is just ensuring that the next batch of episodes are properly put together behind the scenes. Because this is an action-heavy series, there is a good bit of work to be done to get from point A to point B. We’ve become rather used to that with some of these big-budget shows. It is probably one of the reasons why Prime Video is not banking on this show being ready in the next few months, and we wouldn’t get excited about anything until we get to at least the summer. The plan should be to allow the entire Reacher team to get the remainder of the season into tip-top shape. From there, they can go about better formulating when to air the episodes and the best way to do that.

There are some unconfirmed reports out there about a season 3 and if those are true, the streaming service may be planning to get ahead of the long-term future while also plotting out a season 2 release window. If they have a lot of faith in this show (which they should), why not plan ahead?

When can you expect a premiere date announcement?

For us personally, we’re not thinking it is going to happen until at least mid-spring, but we’d love to get news before then. How could we not?

