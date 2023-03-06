Reacher season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

If you find yourselves out there ready to get a Reacher season 2 premiere date, let’s just say we absolutely understand. It has already been over a year since season 1! Why wouldn’t you want to learn a little bit more?

Unfortunately, the reality that we’re currently facing here is a situation where it does not seem like anyone is rushing some more news to come out. As great as it would be to get a formal premiere date or something else over the next few weeks, that’s not happening. Production just wrapped on the latest batch of episodes!

With that in mind, we do think it’s a worthy exercise to dive a little more into what Prime Video could be thinking insofar as release dates go — and what the most likely months could be.

The first thing to remember is that all action-heavy shows do take a long time to put together behind the scenes. This is why it’s almost impossible to expect the show back before the summer. July is the absolute earliest that we would anticipate seeing it around, and we’d throw August and then September in there, as well, as the most likely months. At the very least, we’d like to think that some episodes would be ready to air by that point! If the show doesn’t come out until after that, it is simply because the streaming service thinks there’s a date that makes more sense after the fact.

In the end, it is very-much important to remember here that we are totally at the mercy of whatever Prime Video wants to do. They have shown a willingness to sit on completed series for a while; just look at what they’ve done already for Jack Ryan, which finished filming season 4 a long time ago and yet, we’d be shocked if it comes back prior to the fall.

What do you think are the most likely months when it comes to Reacher season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

