Reacher season 2 premiere date: State of things at Prime Video

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video? In theory, we know there’s a ton to be excited about — we just have to wait for a little while to get to some of the good stuff.

For the sake of this article, let’s start by sharing at least a little bit of positive news: We are inching closer to getting a chance to see this show back on the aforementioned streaming service! In a post on Instagram last week, the show’s official account confirmed (alongside star Alan Ritchson) that the latest batch of episodes has wrapped production. We know that it’s already been a year since the first season premiered, but you’re going to be forced to wait a little while longer.

At this point, a specific launch date for Reacher season 2 is going to be more or less dependent on what happens with post-production, which is an extremely valuable thing but also something that can take a long period of time. An action-heavy show like this requires a lot of sound mixing and effects to polish off, and that’s why the absolute earliest we could envision this show back is mid-summer. A good bit of the premiere date decision could also come down to how the streamer chooses to schedule out all of the episodes.

If you are familiar with either season 1 or the source material here, then you probably have a pretty good idea already of what you can expect to see. We tend to believe that there’s going to be both a fun and chaotic story ahead for some of these characters, and you should prepare yourselves for that and a whole lot more.

Of course, we’d love for there to be a season 3, but that’s going to be up to everyone to watch!

When do you think we’re going to be seeing a Reacher season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other great updates on the show. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







