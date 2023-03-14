Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: A Michael Rainey Jr. tease

Are you ready for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere to be here later this week? We know that we are! It has been such a long wait already, and we want nothing more than to see what lies ahead for many of these characters.

Of course, the primary operative word for this show is “chaos,” so we can’t be too shocked that things are going to become that way in due time — especially when you think about what’s going on with Tariq St. Patrick for a moment. He’s moving forward with his life, completely unaware that Brayden and Effie, two of the closest people to him, are holding onto a major secret when it comes to the death of Lauren. As you would imagine, this is 100% something that is going to inform the story ahead.

Speaking to TVLine, Michael Rainey Jr. himself notes that his character is “oblivious” to the secret and with that, he’s moving forward as though nothing ever happened. Meanwhile, he notes that “for Brayden and Effie, obviously it’s kind of weird, and kind of a little bit awkward, because they’re holding something from Tariq.” How long are they going to be able to keep that hidden?

While we can’t say for sure that this secret is going to come out, one of the things that we’ve learned about the entire Power universe over the years is that at some point, almost every secret comes out. It would be a little bit silly to assume something different here, no?

Of course, in the midst of all of this, there could be some more business enterprises that are started up. Even with Brayden off more in the world of hedge funds, we don’t exactly think the he is going to be out of Tariq’s orbit altogether.

